According to CoinDesk, A recent report from Trammell Venture Partners (TVP) highlights that, despite a sharp decline in the encrypted spot market since its peak in November 2021 and stagnated overall deal count for crypto venture capital, Bitcoin venture capital is showing promising growth in 2022. The number of Bitcoin venture capital deals is expected to increase by 52.9% year-over-year.

The report also indicates a 133% increase in seed round financing transactions in 2022 compared to 2021, with the total number of funded companies rising by 70%. Notably, a select group of Bitcoin startups have reached Series B or higher funding rounds, pointing toward the maturation of the Bitcoin ecosystem.