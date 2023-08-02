MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has expressed his belief that Bitcoin ETFs do not threaten the company's status as a major institutional holder of BTC. Saylor points to the increasing consensus among politicians, investors, and regulators that Bitcoin holds significant value as an international asset. This sentiment is supported by Blackrock CEO Larry Fink's recent vote of confidence in Bitcoin as an asset class.

In Q2, MicroStrategy reported profits and continued accumulating Bitcoin, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency market. Saylor's assertion comes amid regulatory uncertainty within the United States. However, he maintains that Bitcoin trading remains unchallenged by regulators and is considered a "most certain thing" in an unpredictable economy.