Voyager, a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, may have been the target of a hacking incident aimed at acquiring customer data, according to a Bloomberg report. This development adds another layer to the ongoing case as investigators work to unravel the events that led to the company's precipitous financial decline.

While the full extent of the damage in terms of customer data exposure remains unclear, the possibility of a data breach necessitates additional scrutiny and investigation. The concerned regulatory authorities are expected to continue their examination of the case to determine the perpetrators and the magnitude of the breach, safeguarding affected customers in the process.

The Voyager bankruptcy incident highlights the importance of robust cybersecurity measures in the cryptocurrency sector and serves as a cautionary tale for other exchanges and platforms to invest in their digital security infrastructure in order to protect their users and assets from online threats.

