Bloomberg reports that despite facing controversies over its data collection methods, Worldcoin continues to hold the confidence of Travis Perkins, a general partner at CoinFund. The cryptocurrency project, co-founded by Sam Altman, aims for widespread adoption by distributing digital tokens globally through biometric data collection, specifically, iris scans.

Worldcoin has come under fire for requiring users to submit iris scans, which critics argue poses potential privacy rights violations and risks misusing personal data. Nonetheless, Perkins insists that the project remains secure and that concerns have been overstated.

Perkins maintains that biometric data serves primarily to prevent fraud and ensure fair distribution of tokens among participants. This unique aspect, he argues, increases Worldcoin's long-term potential for achieving widespread adoption. However, addressing concerns around user privacy and data misuse remains crucial for the project to gain the trust of both participants and the wider community.