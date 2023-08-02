Lookonchain reports that cryptocurrency investor Michael Egorov recently sold 7.5 million CRV tokens via an over-the-counter (OTC) transaction and used a portion of the proceeds to repay 3 million USDT on the Aave lending platform. Despite this repayment, Egorov still holds a substantial debt of $82.6 million across various platforms.
A breakdown of Egorov's current outstanding debt includes:
- 51.24 million USDT on Aave;
- 12 million MIM on Abracadabra;
- 9.19 million FRAX on Fraxlend;
- 9.4 million DOLA on Inverse;
- 740,000 XAI on Silo.