Lookonchain reports that cryptocurrency investor Michael Egorov recently sold 7.5 million CRV tokens via an over-the-counter (OTC) transaction and used a portion of the proceeds to repay 3 million USDT on the Aave lending platform. Despite this repayment, Egorov still holds a substantial debt of $82.6 million across various platforms.

A breakdown of Egorov's current outstanding debt includes:

- 51.24 million USDT on Aave;

- 12 million MIM on Abracadabra;

- 9.19 million FRAX on Fraxlend;

- 9.4 million DOLA on Inverse;

- 740,000 XAI on Silo.

