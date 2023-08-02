Decrypt reports that gaming giant Bandai Namco, in partnership with Oasys, a gaming-focused blockchain network, has launched RYUZO, an AI-powered virtual pet game featuring NFT-based digital creatures called RYU. The game was co-developed by Bandai Namco Research, Japanese startup Attructure, and published by Double Jump.Tokyo.

Ahead of RYUZO's launch, 10,000 digital NFT eggs (MARYU) were airdropped to holders of Oasys' first series of NFTs in the "Oasyx" project. Upon hatching, the RYU transform into soulbound tokens, locked to their original wallet and untransferable.

Drawing inspiration from the classic Tamagotchi, RYUZO allows the RYU creatures to develop personalities and abilities based on user interaction. The AI-driven system enables the digital pets to learn new skills, providing a more advanced virtual pet experience. Although the nurturing phase of the game is set to end in a year, the RYU creatures will remain active.

Oasys plans further collaborations with notable gaming projects, starting with a crossover event with blockchain game Brave Frontier Heroes, developed by Double Jump.Tokyo. Bandai Namco's entrance into NFT gaming follows other major publishers like Ubisoft and Sega, who are also developing blockchain games on the Oasys platform.