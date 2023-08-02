CZ's recent tweet detailed how a sophisticated, albeit unsuccessful, cryptocurrency scam was recently prevented, saving $20 million in the process. The scam's modus operandi involved generating crypto addresses with matching starting and ending letters, as these are typically what users check when transferring funds. With many wallets obscuring the middle address section with ellipses for a cleaner user interface, scammers have taken advantage of this opportunity.

To execute the scam, the fraudsters sent dust transactions to the target address, making it visible in the target's wallet. When the victim attempted to send funds to the legitimate address, they may have accidentally chosen a previous transaction address, copying the scammer's address instead. This close call happened to an experienced crypto operator.

Fortunately, the operator detected the error immediately after initiating the transaction. Consequently, the Tether (USDT) transfer was frozen in time upon request, preventing the scammers from obtaining the funds. The recovery process will now involve filing a police report to reclaim the funds.

Fast reaction times are crucial in mitigating such scams, serving as a vital reminder to stay vigilant when engaging in crypto transactions to ensure the safety of one's assets.

