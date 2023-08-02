KuCoin has announced that its mining pool will cease operations "until further notice" beginning August 15 at 12 pm ET. The mining pool, which supports proof-of-work coins such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, is suspending its services due to a strategic shift in focus for the broader business.

A KuCoin representative told Blockworks that the decision aims to concentrate on core businesses and enhance the platform's safety and user-friendliness for traders.

KuCoin suggested that users move their miners to alternative mining pools before the August 15 deadline. Additionally, the exchange advised users to back up their mining data by August 27. KuCoin reassured customers that they will retain access and control over their assets during the suspension, while other KuCoin offerings will remain operational.

According to data from BTC.com, KuCoin's mining pool is the ninth-largest based on hash rate share, representing 1.2% of the network total over the past three days.