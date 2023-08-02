MetronomeDAO has announced that it has successfully recovered the majority of funds stolen in the Curve stablecoin pool attack. According to a tweet from the organization, they will continue efforts to recover the remaining assets.

In the wake of this recovery, MetronomeDAO aims to finalize its recovery plan. This includes the establishment of a new msETH/WETH pool with initial liquidity, which will continue to increase over the next 10 days. The recovery plan will outline the process for liquidity providers (LPs) to claim positions in this new pool.

The project team also confirmed the resumption of Metronome main network operations, allowing users to manage their Metronome Synth and Smart Farming positions once again.

Previously, on-chain data revealed that the MEV robot c0ffeebabe.eth returned 955 msETH to the Metronome vault address, assisting in the recovery efforts.