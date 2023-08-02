Foresight News reports that THORSwap has launched its Streaming Swaps feature, designed to provide better execution prices for sizeable transactions. The function aims to minimize slippage by breaking down large orders, resulting in more favorable execution prices for users.

THORSwap's innovative approach to order execution seeks to enhance the trading experience for investors, particularly those handling substantial transactions. As the platform continues to evolve, Streaming Swaps represents a significant step in catering to the needs of diverse market participants.