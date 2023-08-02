CoinDesk reports that Mike Winkelmann, popularly known as Beeple, the creator of the most expensive non-fungible token (NFT) ever sold, has made his first profile-picture (PFP) NFT purchase. Beeple acquired CryptoPunk #4953 for 113.7 ETH, or approximately $208,000, according to data from Etherscan.

This purchase follows Beeple's tweet last week, stating that he was in the market for a CryptoPunk, despite never having purchased a PFP before. He later asked his followers about the best traits for his punk acquisition.

CryptoPunk #4953, which has a mohawk, clown green eyes, and a red clown nose, is one of the rarer punks in the collection. Its rarity traits render it the most expensive NFT sold in the past 24 hours, according to CryptoSlam data.

Beeple gained widespread recognition earlier this year when his digital art piece, Everydays: The First 5,000 Days, was sold for a record-breaking $69 million at Christie's auction house.