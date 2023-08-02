In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded a massive transaction volume as large holders, or whales, shifted billions of SHIB. Data from IntoTheBlock reveals that a staggering 1.13 trillion SHIB changed hands. The Large Transactions Volume metric indicates the total amount transacted by whales in a single day, with large transactions defined as transfers exceeding $100,000.

Shiba Inu's ecosystem tokens, BONE and LEASH, have also experienced significant growth in the past 24 hours. BONE surged 8.68% to $1.64, while LEASH climbed 12% to reach $487.

Crypto analyst Davinci Jeremie expressed optimism for SHIB ahead of the anticipated Shibarium launch, suggesting that the cryptocurrency could experience substantial growth and development in the near future.