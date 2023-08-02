Lookonchain reports that in recent transactions, the Curve.fi founder, Michale Egorov, sold a significant amount of $CRV to Yearn Treasury and Stake DAO Governance via over-the-counter (OTC) transfers. Over the past three hours, Egorov disposed of 1.25 million $CRV to Yearn Treasury and an additional 3.75 million $CRV to Stake DAO Governance.

These sales are part of larger transactions carried out by Egorov in the last two days, in which he sold 59.5 million $CRV to 13 institutions and investors, raising a total of $23.8 million.

OTC transactions allow for large-scale trading of assets without impacting the market price, providing a beneficial method for traders and investors looking to move significant amounts of cryptocurrency.