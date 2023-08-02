On August 2, 2023, Litecoin successfully completed its third halving event at block height 2,520,000, as reported by Cointime. Following the halving, the block reward for miners was reduced from 12.5 Litecoin (LTC) to 6.25 LTC. At the time of the halving, the price of LTC stood at $89.12.

Halving events, which occur roughly every four years, are significant for cryptocurrencies as they reduce the creation of new coins and subsequently decrease inflation. Investors and the wider crypto community closely monitor halvings due to their potential impact on the associated coin's value.

Cointime have advised caution when investing in LTC, as the current price is experiencing significant fluctuations.