According to CoinDesk, Joel Dietz, a prominent figure in the crypto industry, has filed a lawsuit against blockchain software company ConsenSys, accusing it of stealing the idea for the in-browser crypto wallet MetaMask. Dietz alleges that he developed the intellectual property for MetaMask through his Vapor project in 2014, and claims that Aaron Davis, whom he hired in 2015 to code Vapor, conspired with ConsenSys to exclude Dietz from its history and seize his share of profits.

ConsenSys has denied the allegations, asserting that MetaMask was founded by Aaron Davis and Dan Finlay in 2016. Dietz also alleges that Ethereum insiders conducted an "elaborate internal rug pull" by failing to compensate him for his contributions, despite Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's request for his assistance. The outcome of the lawsuit could have significant implications for the parties involved and the broader crypto industry.