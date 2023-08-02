Cointelegraph reports that during the recent WebX conference in Tokyo, Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Web3 technology. He referred to Web3 as a "new form of capitalism," emphasizing the potential it holds for transforming the internet and global economies.

Web3 is a vision of a decentralized and more user-centric internet. It aims to remove intermediaries, empowering users to have increased control over their digital assets and personal information. This shift could lead to new business models, foster innovation, and create a more inclusive and transparent digital landscape.

Kishida's endorsement of Web3 reflects Japan's proactive approach to encouraging blockchain technology and its acknowledgment of the potential benefits the technology provides in various aspects of society. As Web3 continues to gain traction globally, Japan's commitment to supporting its development is expected to drive further growth in the sector.

