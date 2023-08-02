Coin Trust reports that Arbitrum has activated support for the eth_sendRawTransactionConditional endpoint on its One and Nova mainnets, following the successful approval of AIP-2. The new endpoint addresses bundled transaction issues, improving user experience by enabling users to designate acceptable ranges for block height and timestamps. This activation is part of a larger initiative to establish account abstraction standards within the Ethereum ecosystem and should improve the efficiency and security of Layer 2 (L2) transactions on Arbitrum. With the implementation now underway, users are expected to enjoy enhanced user experience, resulting in seamless and more dependable transactions on the platform.