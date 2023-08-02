Sui Network has announced its latest upgrade, which introduces support for SUI liquidity staking in a non-custodial manner. The blockchain technology firm stated that it will not rely on third-party liquidity staking protocols for this implementation. The upgrade enables Sui Network users to stake their SUI tokens directly within the ecosystem while maintaining greater control over their assets
