In July 2023, Bitcoin miners earned a total of $844.56 million in block rewards and fees, marking a significant increase of $60.8 million from the previous month. Fees accounted for $18.81 million of the earnings. Foundry USA dominated mining activity, discovering 1,266 blocks and capturing 29% of the global hashrate. Antpool and F2pool closely followed in mining performance. The current difficulty level is set at 52.33 trillion and is expected to remain stable until around August 9, 2023.