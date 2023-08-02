Cointelegraph reports that decentralized network provider Nodle has introduced an open-source Bluetooth hardware sticker, the Nodle NanoComputer (N1), aimed at increasing Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity across various industrial applications. The N1, featuring a Hardware Security Module (HSM), enables numerous Bluetooth operations and can be attached to a wide range of items for use in logistics, tracking, and tracing applications.

Co-founder Garrett Kinsman explained that the devices aim to "bring intelligence to assets" that are not yet connected to an IoT network or are challenging to link physically. By making the technology open source, Nodle hopes to accelerate adoption and innovation within the IoT industry.

The N1 also uses a rechargeable, zinc-based battery, which is reported to have a 92% lower greenhouse gas impact than older power sources. It incorporates a secure element that encrypts data and a processor capable of running basic applications communicating with the Nodle blockchain.