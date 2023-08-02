CleanSpark, Inc., an American Bitcoin miner, released its unaudited operations update for July 2023. The company doubled its Bitcoin holdings to reach 1,061 BTC and increased its hashrate to an all-time high of 9 exahashes per second (EH/s). CleanSpark also reported a 17% increase in production month over month.

The update shows that CleanSpark mined 575 Bitcoins in July, bringing their total for 2023 to 4,070 BTC. The company announced its intention to nearly double in size to 16 EH/s over the next six months, while also focusing on optimizing its fleet to boost hashrate and efficiency further.