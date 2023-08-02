NFTScan has officially extended support to the zkSync Era network on both its NFTScan Explorer and developer platform. The integration allows users to search and access information and on-chain data of any NFT asset on the zkSync Era network.

The latest data from NFTScan highlights the rapid growth and adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with over 8.2 million NFT assets issued, more than 40,000 NFT collections created, and over 1.7 million addresses holding NFT assets. The expansion of NFTScan's network support reiterates the platform's commitment to catering to the ever-growing and evolving NFT marketplace.