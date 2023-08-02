Business Wire reports that in a historic deal believed to be the single largest enterprise blockchain IP investment, Ayre Group founder Calvin Ayre has taken a controlling interest in nChain, a global leader in blockchain and Web3 technology. The deal, consisting of an equity acquisition, an IP licensing agreement, and a line of credit, will see Ayre Group invest up to CHF 500 million in total.

As the shift from Web2 to decentralized Web3 disrupts established internet giants, nChain's patents impact the cryptocurrency market and corporate implementations worldwide. The company currently holds nearly 800 awarded technology patents, with over 3,000 more awaiting approval, encompassing Web3 precursors, non-fungible tokens, smart contracts, and more. The acquisition seeks to accelerate nChain's development and increase the commercial adoption of its IP library