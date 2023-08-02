David Rutter, co-founder of blockchain bond platform LedgerEdge, has announced the shutdown of the company. Rutter is also the co-founder and CEO of enterprise blockchain firm R3. In 2020, he founded LedgerEdge to target the corporate bond market after previously founding LiquidityEdge, which he sold to MarketAxess for $150 million in 2019. In May 2022, LedgerEdge had launched a compliant corporate bond trading platform built on distributed ledger technology (DLT) powered by R3's Corda.