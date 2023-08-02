Cointelegraph reports that OpenChat, a blockchain-based chat app operating on the Internet Computer (ICP) network, has launched its 'Communities' feature, allowing users to create Discord-like servers. Announced on August 2, the new feature enables admins to create groups within communities, similar to channels within Discord servers.

Initially designed as an instant messaging app akin to WhatsApp or Signal, OpenChat users have instead utilized the platform for forming public groups and building communities. However, due to a lack of hierarchical structure comparable to Discord or Slack, OpenChat sought to improve its group functionality.

With the introduction of Communities, admins can also make their communities private, resembling Slack groups. OpenChat co-founder Julian Jeffs mentioned that the feature could ultimately enable crypto protocols to develop communities directly from their own websites, eliminating the need for external programs like Discord or Telegram.