Pitchbook data reveals that venture capital (VC) funds deployed in cryptocurrency projects dropped to $2.3 billion in Q2 2023, a decline of over 70% from the same period in 2022 ($8.5 billion). As of July 7, 2023, crypto VC financing stands at approximately $1.7 billion, which is less than 10% of the $22.5 billion reported in 2022. The decrease in crypto-focused funding may be attributed to investors shifting their attention to artificial intelligence.