Haun Ventures, founded by former a16z partner Katie Haun, has deployed about 30% of its $1.5 billion fund in the one and a half years since its establishment. Initially, the venture capital firm aimed to deploy all funds within two years. Haun Ventures has recently revised its plan to a three-year deployment timeline.

As of mid-June, the firm has made over 20 investments, including allocations to publicly traded tokens like BTC and ETH. Haun Ventures' portfolio features investments in companies such as NFT creation platform Zora, Web3 infrastructure platform ThirdWeb, privacy blockchain network Aleo, and encrypted data analytics platform Artemis. The company plans to announce more deals in the near future.