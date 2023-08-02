The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing six Ethereum (ETH) futures ETF filings from VanEck, ProShares, Grayscale, Bitwise, Roundhill, and Volatility Shares. Bloomberg's senior analyst for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Eric Balchunas, and colleague James Seyffart have summarized these approval requests. The SEC is set to announce its ruling in mid-October 2023. Experts are optimistic that the approval of an ETH-based ETF could ignite a cryptocurrency bull market. Veteran crypto venture capitalist Vance Spencer believes that the launch of a spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF could lead to the approval of other cryptocurrency-based products.