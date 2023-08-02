Worldcoin intends to expand operations by allowing businesses and governments to use its iris-scanning and identity-verification technology, according to Reuters. Ricardo Macieira, General Manager for Europe at Tools For Humanity (behind the Worldcoin project), said the goal is to build the largest financial and identity community possible. The company reportedly plans to open-source the technology powering the iris-scanning orbs for broader use. Despite experiencing scrutiny from regulators worldwide, Worldcoin claims its system is entirely private, with users able to store their biometric data encrypted or have it deleted.