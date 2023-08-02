Decrypt reports that ApeCoin, the Ethereum-based token associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection and Yuga Labs' Otherside metaverse game, has reached an all-time low at $1.77. Since its peak in April 2022, ApeCoin's value has dropped by more than 93%. As Bored Ape NFTs also face a decline in prices, the overall market for profile picture (PFP) tokens has been impacted.

Yuga Labs recently showcased new elements of its Otherside metaverse game to NFT owners. However, despite the initial enthusiasm, the value of virtual land plots tied to the game has diminished. ApeCoin's market capitalization currently stands at $675 million, ranking it 65th among all tokens.