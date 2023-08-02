According to Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, the probability of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached 65%, Cointelegraph reports. Balchunas' updated outlook follows recent announcements from several digital asset management firms. Approved acceptance of a spot Bitcoin ETF could potentially lead to increased institutional investment in cryptocurrency markets.
2023-08-02 13:24
