CoinDesk reports that decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Abracadabra has proposed to increase interest rates on an $18 million loan taken by Curve Finance founder Michael Egarov, in an effort to protect against a bad debt situation. Abracadabra's proposal aims to raise the current interest rate of 18% to 200%—liquidating Egarov's position—while decreasing the protocol's overall exposure to Curve (CRV) tokens to $5 million.

To implement this strategy, Abracadabra would automatically sell CRV tokens, unless topped up with more collateral, to repay the loan in six months. Proceeds from the sales would be kept in Abracadabra's treasury and used to reduce the DAO risk associated with CRV's liquidity conditions.

The proposal has been well-received by the Abracadabra community, with 99.95% of the members voting in favor as of this reporting time.

