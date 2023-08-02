The Celo Foundation has announced that Google Cloud is operating validators on the Celo network, according to a document provided by Foresight News. The collaboration aims to promote sustainable development-oriented start-ups within the Celo ecosystem. By utilizing Google Cloud's infrastructure, the partnership seeks to create and scale Web3 applications, demonstrating the growing interest in supporting blockchain-based innovations for social and environmental goals.
