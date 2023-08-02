Japanese financial giant SBI's trading platform, SBI VC Trade, has announced the addition of DAI support for its leveraged trading services.

On August 2, the Japanese crypto exchange revealed it would incorporate the decentralized stablecoin DAI into its leveraged trading. SBI VC Trade has long provided spot trading for DAI. However, Japanese compliant exchanges currently do not allow the use of USDT, USDC, or other centralized stablecoins.

