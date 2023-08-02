The co-founder of Glassnode believes that the current macro environment is conducive for riskier assets like Bitcoin to thrive, making a crash to $23,000 or below less probable.

Glassnode's co-founder suggests that the present macro environment is well-suited for Bitcoin and other high-risk assets. Factors such as the weakening US Dollar Index and the Nasdaq 100 nearing its all-time high are seen as favorable indicators for Bitcoin's performance. Historical data indicates that when the Nasdaq approaches significant milestones, Bitcoin typically follows suit within about 80 days.

The analyst identifies multiple factors supporting Bitcoin's upward trajectory, reducing the likelihood of the cryptocurrency crashing back down to $23,000 or less. Traders should watch for Bitcoin to maintain its position above $29,300 and challenge the $29,700 level to confirm its local bottom.

