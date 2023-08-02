Yearn Finance may be looking to purchase $1.5 million in CRV tokens through an over-the-counter (OTC) transaction as data shows a connection with Curve's founder's address.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, DeBank data reveals that an address identified as "YFI:reserve" (Etherscan-marked as Yearn: Treasury) sent 1.5 million USDT to Curve’s founder's address. The founder's address then exchanged the 1.5 million USDT for 1.51 million MIM.

The Curve founder's address repaid 1.51 million MIM debts on Abracadabra, redeemed 3.75 million CRV, and transferred the amount to the YFI:reserve address. This suggests a potential OTC transaction. The average price for CRV tokens remains at $0.4.