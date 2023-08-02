Orbs (ORBS), a blockchain infrastructure provider token, has been listed on Binance.US, with deposits currently open and trading set to start on August 3, 2023.

Binance.US has announced the listing of Orbs (ORBS), a token underpinning a blockchain infrastructure that offers layer-3 back-end support to other layer-1 and layer-2 technologies via cloud computing, storage, and smart contract execution functionalities. Deposits for ORBS are now available, and trading on the ORBS/USDT Advanced Trading pair will commence on August 3, 2023, at 5 a.m. PDT / 8 a.m. EDT.

The ORBS token is primarily used to pay for layer-3 subscription fees, which are allocated to validator nodes responsible for verifying and executing transactions. Additionally, ORBS serves as a governance token for its holders.