In light of the wider macro environment, Glassnode co-founder and analyst Negentropic believes the likelihood of a Bitcoin crash back to $23,000 is slim, as multiple factors signal an upward trend for the cryptocurrency.

According to the Daily Hodl, Negentropic, the co-founder of crypto analytics firm Glassnode, suggests that the current macro environment offers a "perfect setup" for riskier assets like Bitcoin to thrive. He points out that the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is weakening, which is positive for Bitcoin, while the Nasdaq 100 is approaching its all-time high set in late 2021.

Historical data indicates that Bitcoin usually catches up to regained Nasdaq levels within approximately 80 days. This typically begins with capital rotating towards riskier assets as Nasdaq cools off before taking off again, fueling Bitcoin's rise.

To confirm Bitcoin's local bottom, Negentropic emphasizes the need for the cryptocurrency to hold above $29,300 and challenge the $29,700 level. Reclaiming $30,400, the previous pivot point, could signal a test of the $30,800-$31,000 resistance area.

Despite previous volumes around $23,000 earlier this year, Negentropic believes that multiple factors continue to support Bitcoin's upward movement, making a crash back to $23,000 or below less likely.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $29,796, having risen more than 2% in the past 24 hours.