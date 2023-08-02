The InsurAce.io Protocol, a multi-chain insurance platform, has announced that its Discord server has been compromised, urging users not to interact with it or click on any fake links posted inside.

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining robust security measures across multiple communication platforms. The InsurAce team has taken the situation seriously and is working diligently to regain control of the server to protect its users and their information.

Users are advised to stay vigilant and cautious when using the platform, and to avoid any interaction until the team has confirmed the issue has been resolved.