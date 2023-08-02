Following Fitch's downgrade of the US credit rating from AAA to AA+ on August 1, Bitcoin surged to a peak of $30,000, showcasing the cryptocurrency market's sensitivity to global financial shifts.

According to a Bloomberg report, Fitch's recent decision to downgrade the US credit rating from AAA to AA+ triggered a significant increase in Bitcoin's value, reaching a peak of $30,000. This event highlights the cryptocurrency market's susceptibility to fluctuations in global financial landscapes. In contrast to the 2011 downgrade, which caused market turbulence, the broader financial market has remained relatively stable this time, with US stock futures experiencing a minimal decline of approximately 1%.

Despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's dismissal of the downgrade, the impact on Bitcoin's price demonstrates that the cryptocurrency market continues to react to real-world financial developments. As investors seek alternative assets during times of economic uncertainty, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin may experience further price increases in response to global financial events.