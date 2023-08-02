Following months of development and thorough testing, opBNB is set to transition from Testnet to Mainnet, offering users enhanced speed, security, and scalability while leveraging the Optimism OP Stack Bedrock framework.

opBNB, an Optimism-based solution, is designed for high-speed, secure, and scalable blockchain transactions. By utilizing the open-source modular optimistic rollup framework known as Optimism OP Stack Bedrock, opBNB can cater to multiple BSC ecosystem requirements, including gaming, decentralized exchanges, daily transactions, and digital collectibles.

The journey to opBNB Mainnet started with the Testnet launch on June 19, 2023, and it was evaluated rigorously for 1.5 months by the BNBChain community. During this period, opBNB Testnet processed over 7 million on-chain transactions and connected to 435,972 unique wallet addresses.

The Testnet also hosted more than 40 dApps and showcased outstanding performance metrics, such as 1-second block times, processing over 86,000 daily blocks, and managing 100-150K daily transactions. With over 6,000 daily active users, the Testnet facilitated a high volume of daily deposits, withdrawals, and token transfers.

Moreover, opBNB Testnet offered cost-effective transactions by maintaining a minimum Layer 2 gas price of 0.2 gwei, reducing transfer transaction costs to as low as $0.005 per transaction.

Security remains a top priority as opBNB transitions to Mainnet, with multiple audit requests for both opBNB and OP Stack codebases. While total security cannot be guaranteed, system monitoring and asset surveillance efforts will involve active community participation to increase platform security.

Infrastructure and tooling support from leading partners will also contribute to an enhanced developer experience as opBNB moves to Mainnet, paving the way for mass adoption among the next 1 billion users.