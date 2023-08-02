Cross-blockchain lending platform Abracadabra Money has proposed a massive 200% increase in loan interest rates to address risks associated with its Curve (CRV) exposure, following the recent Curve Finance exploit, which has impacted liquidity in the DeFi ecosystem.

According to CoinTelegraph, the recent Curve Finance exploit has affected liquidity across the DeFi ecosystem, and Abracadabra Money, a cross-blockchain lending platform, is taking measures to manage risks associated with its CRV exposure. The platform has proposed hiking the interest rate on outstanding loans by 200% to address these risks. The proposal has received mixed reactions from the community, with some questioning the change in loan terms and others supporting the plan to reduce CRV exposure.

Abracadabra protocol allows users to earn returns by providing interest-bearing assets such as CRV, CVX, and YFI as collateral to mint Magic Internet Money (MIM), a USD-pegged stablecoin. Spell is the native governance and staking token of the platform.

In response to the liquidity crisis resulting from recent exploits, a new proposal has been made to apply collateral-based interest to both CRV cauldrons, the liquidity pools in the lending protocol. The improvement proposal aims to raise the interest rate to cut Abracadabra’s total CRV exposure to around $5 million borrowed MIM. The DAO previously implemented collateral-based interest on WBTC and WETH cauldrons.

For an $18 million principal loan amount, the proposed base rate would be 200%, with the loan fully covered within six months. As the principal is repaid, the base rate would decrease. Voting on the proposal is open from Aug. 1 until Aug. 3, with 99% of votes at press time in favor of the proposal.

Despite some negative reactions, a majority of the crypto community support the proposal as a means of helping the lending protocol reduce CRV exposure.

Curve founder Michael Egorov holds nearly $100 million in loans across various lending protocols, backed by 427.5 million CRV or 47% of the circulating supply. Many lending protocols, including Abracadabra, are seeking ways to minimize CRV exposure amid increasing risks of a token dump as Curve's price faces stress tests.

