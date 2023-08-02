A whale address borrowed 140,000 BNB ($34,190,000) on Venus after Binance announced their Launchpool for SEI and CYBER tokens, transferring all funds to Binance and participating in the event, emphasizing the significant presence of these large players.

According to Scopescan, following the announcement of Binance's Launchpool for SEI and CYBER tokens, a whale address borrowed a substantial sum of 140,000 BNB (equivalent to $34,190,000) on the Venus lending platform. After obtaining the BNB tokens, the whale transferred the entire amount to the Binance platform, taking part in the Launchpool event.