The World Economic Forum (WEF) has stated that a Euro Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) can help protect public funds as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin continue to surge in popularity.

CBDCs are digital versions of traditional currencies issued by central banks and are intended to act as a more stable and secure form of digital currency. The Euro CBDC could serve as a safe alternative for citizens and businesses, providing them with the benefits of digital currencies without many of the perceived risks that come with cryptocurrencies.

The WEF's statement on Euro CBDC highlights the growing recognition and adoption of digital currencies in the global economy. It signifies that central banks and regulatory bodies are actively seeking ways to adapt to the changing financial landscape.