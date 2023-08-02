Since July 30, the open interest of CRV contracts has experienced a significant surge, reaching $135 million, with Binance accounting for $73 million, marking the highest figures since May 5, 2022.

Moreover, the annualized funding rate of the Binance CRV U-margined perpetual contract is approximately -77%, indicating a high negative funding rate. In addition, the long-short ratio in the past 24 hours stands at 1.5426, suggesting that the market has a bullish tendency as more traders take long positions.

These figures highlight the growing interest in the CRV market and the potential for further price movement as traders and investors continue to monitor the market closely.

