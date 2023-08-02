BendDAO has announced a reduction in the benchmark interest rate of its Ethereum lending pool from 20% to 15%, following the implementation of BIP#39 proposal, aiming to lower borrowing costs for users and increase liquidity.

Foresight News reports that the NFT lending agreement BendDAO recently tweeted about the enactment of the BIP#39 proposal, which has led to the adjustment of the Ethereum lending pool's benchmark interest rate from 20% down to 15%. According to BendDAO, this move is intended to lower borrowing costs for users on its platform, which in turn should further improve liquidity.

By making borrowing more affordable, BendDAO aims to attract more users to its platform and stimulate activity in the Ethereum lending pool. The success of this strategy will depend on how effectively the lower benchmark rate translates into increased liquidity and user adoption in the long run.

