According to Certik Alert, Users are reporting a flash loan exploit on the Uwerx (WERX) platform, targeting the victim contract ETH 0x4306B12F8e824cE1fa9604BbD88f2AD4f0FE3c54. As a result of this malicious activity, the exploiter has managed to obtain 176 ETHs, which are worth approximately $327,000, across just two transactions.

Flash loan exploits are a growing concern in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, as they take advantage of vulnerabilities in smart contracts and protocols. It remains to be seen what steps Uwerx and its community will take to rectify the situation, recover lost funds, and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.