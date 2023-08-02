The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -1.42% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,586 and $30,048 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,481, up by 1.88%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AKRO, OXT, and AMP, up by 40%, 16%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
HEX Token Removed from Uniswap Trading, Creator Previously Sued by SEC
Tron Founder Buys 5 Million CRV Tokens to Safeguard Against Potential Bad Debt Scenario
Circulation of Aave's Native Stablecoin GHO Surpasses 10 Million
Curve Founder Repays over $17 Million in Stablecoin Loans; Nearly $90 Million in Debt Remains
Lazarus Group Pools $290 Million Stolen Funds, Including Harmony Protocol and Atomic Wallet Attacks
Six Companies Apply for Ethereum Futures ETFs, Says Bloomberg Senior Analyst
US Big Techs Collaborate to Develop 3D Graphics Standards for the Metaverse
Bitcoin's 5-Day Volatility Dips Below Major Indices and Gold, Report Indicates Potential Eruption
CertiK Identifies Six Wallet Addresses Linked to Curve Security Breach
Market movers:
ETH: $1859.21 (+1.43%)
BNB: $245.1 (-0.12%)
XRP: $0.6954 (+0.93%)
DOGE: $0.0769 (+0.04%)
ADA: $0.3066 (+0.49%)
SOL: $23.62 (+0.55%)
TRX: $0.0777 (-0.64%)
LTC: $91.2 (+0.91%)
MATIC: $0.6924 (+1.82%)
DOT: $5.159 (+1.56%)