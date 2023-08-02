To prevent future loans against $158 million worth of CRV tokens on the Aave lending platform, security firms suggest measures, including a Gauntlet proposal to set the CRV LTV to 0, with voting open until August 5th.

According to Cointime, security firms have proposed measures to prevent future loans against $158 million worth of CRV tokens on Aave, a leading lending and borrowing platform. One such recommendation comes from Gauntlet, a risk management firm, which suggests setting the CRV Loan-to-Value (LTV) to 0. This adjustment would prevent further borrowing against existing CRV collateral. The proposal is open for voting until August 5th.

The entire DeFi ecosystem has been under stress since Sunday following an exploit that led to a significant drop in the price of the CRV token. This decline caused a decrease in CRV liquidity that has affected several stakeholders across the decentralized finance landscape. The proposed measures aim to reinforce security and safeguard the estimated $158 million worth of CRV tokens held on the Aave platform.