Foresight News reports that Offchain Labs has activated support for account abstraction endpoints on mainnet for Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova. This move follows the approval of the AIP-2 proposal on July 17, which led to the implementation of the endpoint on the Arbitrum testnet.

Account abstraction allows for greater flexibility and innovation in Ethereum smart contracts by enabling users to have more control over their accounts' logic and security. With this activation, Offchain Labs continues to enhance the capabilities of the Arbitrum ecosystem and supports developers' efforts to create more advanced smart contracts.

